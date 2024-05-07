Viral: Shweta Tiwari's Stunning Pics From Thailand Are Thrilling The Internet

Shweta Tiwari shared this image. (courtesy: ShwetaTiwari)

Television actress Shweta Tiwari is currently holidaying in Thailand and she made it a point to set the Internet on fire. Shweta's latest Instagram pictures can vouch for that. Shweta Tiwari shared a bunch of pictures of herself in which she can be seen teaming up a white bralette with shorts. Shweta can be seen posing against the picturesque backdrop of a beach. She can be seen smiling her heart out in the pictures. The Internet also reacted to the pictures. Actor Dalljiet Kaur wrote in the comments section, "So beautiful" and dropped a series of fire emojis. An Instagram user wrote, "Can't believe she's 43." Another comment read, "Dil jal gaya mera (My heart gets burnt)."Another comment read, "You are ageing in reverse way." Take a look at the pictures here:

Shweta Tiwari has been actively sharing pictures from her holiday bucket. Shweta was accompanied by son Reyansh Kohli on the trip. Shweta shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a printed maxi dress with a thigh high slit. She can be seen posing with son Reyansh in one of the pictures. Take a look:

Shweta shared more pictures from her Thailand album and simply captioned them, "Peace." Take a look:

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she portrayed the role of Prerna Sharma in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the serial Main Hoon Aparajita. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. She emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 4.

Shweta Tiwari was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They share a daughter Palak. After being separated from Raja, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli. However, they got separated in 2019. Shweta and Abhinav share a son Reyansh.