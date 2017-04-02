Gaurav Bhatia, Samajwadi Party's Firefighter On TV, Joins BJP

Highlights Gaurav Bhatia resigned from all Samajwadi Party posts in February Said he was inspired by PM Modi's vision of building a new India Mr Bhatia father was a close aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia is the latest politician to join the BJP, which pulled off a spectacular win in Uttar Pradesh.Mr Bhatia, after being formally inducted into the party, told the media that he was inspired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a new India."Modi ji has given a new thinking about new India. This thinking has inspired me to join the party," Mr Bhatia told reporters, further adding, "This is a party that recognises calibre, dedication and that's why I am joining the BJP."Mr Bhatia, who has been the SP's face on national television for many years, had quit from all party post in February citing that "the situation in the party was no longer conducive for socialism (samajwad), but moving towards family control (pariwarwaad)".The minister was referring to the recent family feud within the Samajwadi Party between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, over the control of the party.Mr Bhatia too has been a beneficiary of his family's political legacy. His father Virendra Bhatia, who passed away in 2010, was a close aide of Mulayam Singh Yadav. During Mr Yadav's tenure as the Chief Minister, Virendra Bhatia became the Advocate General of Uttar Padesh and later, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker.In fact, while introducing him to the press at the formal induction ceremony, Bhupendra Yadav - a senior BJP lawmaker in the Rajya Sabha, said, "Gaurav has been very articulate in putting across the Samajwadi Party view on TV channels. A practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court, secretary and we all know his illustrious father Virendra Bhatia ji."Mr Bhatia is the latest in a string of politicians to switch sides. Recently, Congressman veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna joined the BJP.Aam Admi Party (AAP) lawmaker Ved Prakash also joined the BJP, days before the crucial civic polls in Delhi which will be held later this month.