From Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan, A Car With Love. See Pic Of Them On Set

The Khans might as well just make a film together, you know. There was a Shah Rukh Khan cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight and now, expect a Salman Khan cameo in Shah Rukh's film with Aanand L Rai, in which he has been cast as a dwarf. Well, that's not all. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh also surprised Salman with a brand new car, for agreeing to come on board for the movie. The Dabangg Khan reportedly squeezed out time from his busy schedule for filming a cameo, which is said to be a song in the yet-untitled film, on short notice. Salman has recently been spotted in the Yash Raj Films studio, where SRK's film is reportedly being shot. Dressed in black casuals, the bhaijaan was photographed walking away from the vanity van along with Shah Rukh and the director.
The details of the vehicle are not known but the Bollywood Life report states that Salman is the only owner of the newly launched model, courtesy his Karan Arjun co-star. "When Salman Khan came to shoot for the song, Shah Rukh surprised him by gifting him a brand new, luxurious car. The car is newly launched and no one owns this mean machine currently. Salman was shocked as he wasn't expecting this at all. But because he had managed his dates and agreed to shoot for the song on such a short notice, SRK wanted to gift him something to show his love and appreciation," Bollywood Lifee quoted a source as saying.
Tubelight was Salman Khan's Eid offering this year, which has collected Rs 200 box office crores worldwide so far. Ahead of the film's release, Salman said hardly any persuasion was required to convince Shah Rukh for the role of a magician named Gogo Pasha in Tubelight. Fans were delighted to see Salman and Shah Rukh together when the Kabir Khan-directed film released.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is busy with promotional duties for Jab Harry Met Sejal, also starring Anushka Sharma. After wrapping his portions for SRK's film, Salman Khan will shift focus to Tiger Zinda Hai, which will also see Katrina Kaif reprise her role from 2012's Ek Tha Tiger.