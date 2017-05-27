For Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam, A Special Birthday Wish From Karan Johar

'Happy Birthday my fellow Gemini, AbRam' wished Karan Johar

All India | Written by | Updated: May 27, 2017 14:18 IST
Karan Johar and AbRam strike a pose (courtesy karanjohar)

Highlights

  1. AbRam turns four today
  2. AbRam's birthday is just a day after KJo's
  3. 'Happy birthday my fellow Gemini,' wrote KJo
Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam and Karan Johar are Gemini buddies with their birthdays just one day apart. AbRam turns four today and Karan Johar is one of the first celebrities to wish the little bundle of joy on his birthday. "The most adorable child.... happy birthday my fellow Gemini... Abram," wrote Karan when he Instagrammed an adorable picture of AbRam playing with flowers while seated on his father's lap. Last year, AbRam had crashed Karan's birthday party in London and celebrated his own mid-air on his way back to India. This year, Shah Rukh took Aryan to Karan's blockbuster birthday bash in Mumbai but there was no AbRam.

This is how Karan wished the birthday boy.
 
 

The most adorable child ....happy birthday my fellow Gemini...Abram!!!!

Karan Johar also had AbRam over at the inaugural party of his redesigned terrace, which was courtesy Shah Rukh's designer wife Gauri Khan. "The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother," he wrote on Twitter.
 

Last year, Karan who has been a mentor to several celebrity children, was asked what plans he has reserved for AbRam. Talking to news agency PTI, Karan said: "AbRam? He is going to turn three-year old in May. First I'll launch Aryan and then we will see about AbRam." Karan is the godparent of Shah Rukh's eldest son Aryan, 19.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently became father to twins Roohi and Yash via surrogacy. Karan has named the baby boy after his late father Yash Johar while Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother's name Hiroo Johar.
 

