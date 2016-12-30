Akhilesh Yadav Asks Cops To Ensure Security Outside Mulayam Singh, Shivpal Homes

Akhilesh Yadav, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was expelled by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav from the Samajwadi Party today on charges of "indiscipline" after he put out a parallel list of candidates for the state polls in an all-out act of defiance.As chaos and protests erupted outside Akhilesh Yadav's 5, Kalidas Marg home in Lucknow, he directed the police chief to ensure "adequate security" outside his father's home right next door and that of his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav a few hundred metres away.The Chief Minister's expulsion marked a stunning coda to many dramatic confrontations in the Yadav family feud over the past few months.Mulayam Singh, who has sided with his Shivpal Yadav, delivered a huge snub when he announced a list of candidates for the polls in his son's absence. Akhilesh Yadav retaliated by putting out his own list.Meetings called by father and son tomorrow are likely to be an indicator of what's next. Akhilesh Yadav has called legislators at 9.30 am while Mulayam Singh and his younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav have called their meeting at 11 am.Not long after Mulayam Singh announced the expulsion, a large group of supporters shouted slogans of "Jai Akhilesh" in support of the young Chief Minister. Many in the crowd had come to lobby for a chance to contest the polls.The police chief and the Principal Secretary, who arrived to meet Akhilesh Yadav, were forced to move back because of the crush of supporters.On whether, as a father, he would take back Akhilesh Yadav if he apologized, Mulayam Singh said: "Agar pita maanta hoga to dekha jaayega (if he sees me as a father then we will see)."