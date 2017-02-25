Defamation Case: Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Arun Jaitley's Bank, Tax Details In Petition

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should be asked to provide details of his income, along with income tax, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a petition today in the Delhi High Court. The Aam Aadmi Party chief also sought bank statements of Mr Jaitley's wife, daughter and son-in-law from 1999-2014.Mr Kejriwal, 48, along with five other AAP leaders, is facing a defamation case worth Rs 10 crores for accusing Mr Jaitley of corruption in Delhi's cricket body DDCA, which he headed for 13 years till 2013.Mr Kejriwal has informed the court that the documents are needed to challenge Mr Jaitley's statement that he had not made any personal financial gains while serving the DDCA.The High Court will take up the case on March 6 and 7.In his complaint, Mr Jaitley had said that Mr Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, with common intention, have from December 2015 undertaken "a false, malicious and defamatory campaign against him and his family members for political mileage causing irreversible damage to him."Mr Jaitley has also filed a separate criminal defamation case against the Delhi chief minister and five others in a city court.The Aam Aadmi Party's blitz of allegations against Mr Jaitley had come soon after the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI raided the office of Mr Kejriwal's principal secretary Rajender Kumar, at the Delhi Secretariat, in December 2015.Mr Kejriwal, whose office is on the same floor, had alleged that the CBI conducted the day-long raid to access a file on DDCA in his office.