Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor Get AI Makeover For Viral Song

The video quickly went viral on Instagram.

The song "San Sanana" from the 2001 Bollywood movie Asoka, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has unexpectedly resurfaced. However, this time, it's not the music drawing attention but the makeup.

Global beauty influencers, notably from Vietnam, have caused a sensation on social media with the "Asoka Makeup Trend." These influencers exhibit their makeup talents by transforming into beautiful brides while mouthing along to the song. The trend showcases key aspects of Indian bridal makeup, such as flawless skin and vibrant lips.

Originating on Instagram Reels in India, the trend has rapidly spread worldwide. People from various corners of the globe are participating, adding their own flair to the "Asoka" aesthetic. The phenomenon even caught the attention of a cake artist in Brazil, who replicated the look on a cake.

The trend's popularity reached India, where AI artist @rhetoricalronak crafted a special video featuring popular Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kangana Ranaut. This AI-generated creation swiftly went viral on Instagram.

Viewers were particularly impressed by Kangana Ranaut's seamless inclusion in the video, with one user humorously suggesting a reward for the video editor.

"You should get an award for playing the role of Kangna," commented a user.



"Ananya Pandey, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut from Naaptol," rote another user.

"Asoka" is a 2001 Bollywood film portraying the early life of Emperor Ashoka. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the movie blends historical drama with fictional elements. It gained recognition at international film festivals and received critical acclaim, especially for its cinematography.