Asoka Trend: Cake Artist From Brazil Recreates The Viral Asoka Makeup Reel On A Cake

Instagram trends come and go, but some of these become viral on another level. Such is the case with an ongoing Instagram reel trend from India, involving makeup artists or digital creators posting an Instagram transition video. In the reel, they do their makeup in quick, edited steps while dancing to the song 'San Sanana' from the 2001 film 'Asoka'. The Instagram trend has gone viral on a global level, with several people from other parts of the world recreating this makeup trend with incredible lip-sync to the Hindi song. A viral video we spotted from this trend takes this makeup transition reel to the world of food. Yes, a cake artist from Brazil has adopted this trend for one of her cakes.

The viral Asoka trend cake reel has clocked 2.5 million views. The video starts with the baker laying out the ingredients required to make the cake, and as soon as the viral song starts, we see glimpses of the cake being set up in a bust statue shape. You can see it covered in all chocolate, which then follows the realistic details of a woman's outfit and facial features like eyes, nose, lips, brows and the highlight -- Asoka trend-inspired makeup. This is followed by hair detailing, jewellery and the ultimate full look reveal as per the beats of the song.

In the caption, cake artist Atelie Thati Ribeiro wrote, "Everyone does it in their own way, right? Makeup for me only in cake. So I decided to do my version of Asoka makeup inspired by TOP @camilapudim who represented Brazil in great style!" For the unversed, she was inspired by seeing the viral makeup trend by Camila Pudim, whose Asoka trend reel gained a whopping 57 million views on Instagram.

Several Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section:

"Girl, you have raised the level of this trend," a user wrote. Another added, "Smashed the cake, smashed the cake makeup, smashed the transitions, smashed it!"

An impressed follower said, "That you nail each production and ALWAYS surprise us, I already knew it. But this time it's gone too far. I'm delighted with every detail." Another joked, "To finish all this cake you have to give a piece to every makeup artist who made the trend!"

What do you think of this viral Asoka trend cake? Share your views in the comments section.