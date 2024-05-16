This Little Girl's Recreation Of Viral 'Asoka' Trend Is Winning Hearts On Internet

The internet loved the adorable recreation

The song "San Sanana" from the Bollywood film Asoka is enjoying a surprising resurgence on social media. This catchy tune, originally sung by Alka Yagnik, has become the latest obsession for content creators worldwide. While trends can be fleeting, some take on a life of their own.

A recent example is an adorable video featuring a little girl's take on the "Asoka" trend, which has racked up over 49 million views on Instagram!

The internet loved the adorable recreation. A user wrote, "Challenge closed. We just know the real winner take your trophy baby so fine to watch lol."

Another user wrote, "This was the cutest video on my feed."

"U won the trend Lil one... she's so cute yrrrrr," the third user wrote.

"She won the trend," the fourth user commented.

"She's so adorable," the fifth user wrote.

The "Asoka Trend" is more than just makeup; it's a celebration of beauty, creativity, and a shared love for Bollywood. It's a fun way for people to pay homage to a beloved film and showcase their makeup skills, all while being part of a viral phenomenon. Kareena Kapoor's stardom stands as an unparalleled phenomenon, characterised by her enduring presence and exceptional capacity for self-reinvention within Bollywood. Her profound impact on Indian cinema and pop culture is undeniable.

"Asoka" is a 2001 Bollywood film depicting the early life of Emperor Ashoka. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film blends historical drama with fictional elements. It gained recognition at international film festivals and garnered critical acclaim, particularly for its cinematography.