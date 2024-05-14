Kareena Kapoor's Iconic Look Takes The Internet By Storm. But What Is It?

Kareena Kapoor's look in film Asoka.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is once again back in the spotlight, not for a new film but for a resurgence of one of her iconic looks from the 2001 movie "Asoka." This elaborate bridal style has become the hottest trend on social media, inspiring a global phenomenon called the "Asoka Trend."

Kapoor's enduring presence and ability to reinvent herself have solidified her stardom in India. The "Asoka Trend" is a testament to her lasting influence on global film culture.

The trend features dramatic makeup inspired by South Asian bridal styles. Think bold colours, intricate jewellery, and glamorous details, all reminiscent of the elaborate costumes seen in the film. But it's not just the look that's capturing attention. Creators on social media are taking it a step further by filming themselves applying the makeup in sped-up, edited videos while lip-syncing to the song "San Sanana" from "Asoka."

Here's the original look and the famous song:

Born on Instagram Reels in India, the trend has exploded worldwide. People from all corners of the globe are participating, putting their own spin on the "Asoka" look. The craze has even reached a cake artist in Brazil, who recreated the look on a cake.

The "Asoka Trend" is more than just makeup; it's a celebration of beauty, creativity, and a shared love for Bollywood. It's a fun way for people to pay homage to a beloved film and showcase their makeup skills, all while being part of a viral phenomenon. Kareena Kapoor's stardom stands as an unparalleled phenomenon, characterised by her enduring presence and exceptional capacity for self-reinvention within Bollywood. Her profound impact on Indian cinema and pop culture is undeniable.

"Asoka" is a 2001 Bollywood film depicting the early life of Emperor Ashoka. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film blends historical drama with fictional elements. It gained recognition at international film festivals and garnered critical acclaim, particularly for its cinematography.