'West Sees India As Non-Compliant': S Jaishankar Snubs US, Canada Charges

The western countries feel they have influenced the world for 200 years and India does not fit their idea of being compliant, said Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday. His remarks came on the different allegations made against India by the US and Canada.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged earlier this year the Indian government's role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on the Canadian soil. India had denied the charge.

The US, on the other hand, claimed last year it had foiled an Indian plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based Sikh separatist. In this case, India had formed an inquiry panel to look into the inputs.

In the backdrop of such allegations, Mr Jaishankar pointed to an "old habit" of the western countries to influence the world.

"They want to influence us because many of these countries feel that they have influenced this world for the last 70-80 years. The western countries actually feel that they influenced the world for the last 200 years, how do you expect for someone who has been in that position to give up those old habits so easily," asked the Foreign Minister.

Mr Jaishankar also quipped that countries that have to go to court to decide the result of their elections are now "giving you gyan (lecture) how to conduct yours elections."

At the end of the day, they are seeing an India which is "not in a sense compliant" with their image of how India should be, he said.

"The western media in some cases have openly endorsed candidates and political parties in the country. They don't hide their preference. They will reputationally damage you, they will bring out an index and put you down," Mr Jaishankar added.