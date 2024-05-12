Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Found On Delhi Metro Station Pillars, Probe Underway

FIR has been registered in this connection. (Representational)

An FIR has been filed after pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans targeting India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were spotted in the national capital on pillars beneath the Karol Bagh and Jhandewalan Metro stations in central Delhi.

An official said that steps to remove the graffiti and slogans from the pillar have been initiated while an FIR has been registered in this connection.

"We have formed teams to probe the matter. Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area and on the metro stations to identify the culprits and nab them. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and graffiti and slogans have been removed," a senior police officer said.

It is pertinent to mention that last November after searches in Punjab and Haryana, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested a 38-year-old man who had made pro-Khalistan graffiti on the walls of the ISBT flyover in September, for which he was offered money by the banned SFJ founder, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The accused was identified as Malak Singh a.k.a Malik. He was arrested in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

The graffiti was found sprayed under and over Yudhister Setu, Kashmere Gate on September 27.

