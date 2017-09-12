'India One Of The Most Complex Nations', Rahul Gandhi Tells Students At Berkeley University: Highlights

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's speech:
- Everybody knows that so much has gone wrong in the political system
- India is a massive country and is also one of the most complex countries. Everyone who thinks he/she knows India faces surprises every once in a while.... She keeps throwing new surprises
- My great grandfather came here and gave a speech... and I thank you for inviting me here
- Idea of non violence or ahimsa is what has allowed this mass of people(India) to rise together
- There is no democratic country in history which has raised so many people out of poverty as India
- It is a place where an individual doesn't have an idea, instead, an idea has an individual
- At one point of time, many felt that India was destined to fail... but India moves ahead, strong.
- As Indira Gandhi was asked whether India will switch 'Left or Right'. She said it will stand straight and tall
- When Rajiv Gandhi and Sam Pitroda spoke about the idea of computers in India, people laughed and ridiculed them
- Why do we need computers, we were asked
- In fact, a BJP leader who went on to become Prime Minister later said, Why does a country like India need computers?
- Idea of non-violence is under attack today, yet it is only idea which can take humanity forward
- Small and medium entrepreneurs are the bedrock of India's economic progress
- I understand what violence does, violence against anybody is wrong
- Hatred Anger and violence can destroy us, the politics of polarisation is dangerous
- Liberal journalists are being shot, people are being lynched. These incidents are making millions feel that they have no future in their country
- Government's economic policy of demonetisation and hastily implemented GST has caused tremendous pressure on economy
- Demonetisation has led to decline in economic growth
- Unlike China, India has to create jobs in a democratic manner
- Congress decides policy and vision through conversations and not by imposition
- Around 2012, arrogance crept into Congress party and we stopped having conversations with people
- Mr Modi has clamped down RTI, amount of information is not flying around
- Mr.Modi has certain skills,he is a very good communicator,much better than me
- He knows how to give a message to 3-4 different groups in a crowd, so his messaging ability is very effective and subtle
- What I sense is he doesn't converse with people he works with, even members of Parliament and BJP tell me that