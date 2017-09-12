'India One Of The Most Complex Nations', Rahul Gandhi Tells Students At Berkeley University: Highlights

Everybody knows that so much has gone wrong in the political system

India is a massive country and is also one of the most complex countries. Everyone who thinks he/she knows India faces surprises every once in a while.... She keeps throwing new surprises

My great grandfather came here and gave a speech... and I thank you for inviting me here

Idea of non violence or ahimsa is what has allowed this mass of people(India) to rise together

There is no democratic country in history which has raised so many people out of poverty as India

It is a place where an individual doesn't have an idea, instead, an idea has an individual

At one point of time, many felt that India was destined to fail... but India moves ahead, strong.

As Indira Gandhi was asked whether India will switch 'Left or Right'. She said it will stand straight and tall

When Rajiv Gandhi and Sam Pitroda spoke about the idea of computers in India, people laughed and ridiculed them

Why do we need computers, we were asked

In fact, a BJP leader who went on to become Prime Minister later said, Why does a country like India need computers?

Idea of non-violence is under attack today, yet it is only idea which can take humanity forward

Small and medium entrepreneurs are the bedrock of India's economic progress

I understand what violence does, violence against anybody is wrong

Hatred Anger and violence can destroy us, the politics of polarisation is dangerous

Liberal journalists are being shot, people are being lynched. These incidents are making millions feel that they have no future in their country

Government's economic policy of demonetisation and hastily implemented GST has caused tremendous pressure on economy

Demonetisation has led to decline in economic growth

Unlike China, India has to create jobs in a democratic manner

Congress decides policy and vision through conversations and not by imposition

Around 2012, arrogance crept into Congress party and we stopped having conversations with people

Mr Modi has clamped down RTI, amount of information is not flying around

Mr.Modi has certain skills,he is a very good communicator,much better than me

He knows how to give a message to 3-4 different groups in a crowd, so his messaging ability is very effective and subtle

What I sense is he doesn't converse with people he works with, even members of Parliament and BJP tell me that





