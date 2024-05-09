Boeing Plane Skids Off Runway At Senegal Airport, Flights Suspended

Flights have been suspended at Senegal's main airport near the capital Dakar after a plane skidded off the runway, a source at Blaise Diagne airport told Reuters.

The source did not give further details. A night-time video shared on social media showed a plane with the logo of Senegal-based airline Transair standing in grass with a wing covered in fire-suppressing foam.

Some media reports claimed that the plane was a Boeing 737-38J.

Reuters was not able to verify the video.

A Transair Boeing 737-38J (6V-AJE) suffered a runway excursion at Dakar Airport, Senegal.pic.twitter.com/AvpQbkfr0d — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) May 9, 2024

Transair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airline is based in Blaise Diagne airport and operates domestic flights and international routes within West Africa.

