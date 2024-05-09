IAT 2024: Registrations For Admission To IISER To Close On May 13

Registration process for IAT 2024 for admission to Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) is scheduled to close on May 13, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of IISER to register for the exam before the deadline. The application process is hosted on the website: iiseradmission.in

The entrance exam, scheduled for June 9, 2024, is a screening test held for admission to five-year BS-MS (Dual degree) and four-year BS degree programmes at IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati.

Advertisement

Candidates will be able to make changes in the application forms during May 16-17, 2024. The admit cards will be released on June 1, 2024.

This time only IAT 2024 scores will be considered for admissions to IISERs.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent examination in the Science stream in 2022, 2023, or 2024, with a minimum of 60% marks are eligible to apply for admissions at IISER. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum score requirement is 55% to apply for IAT 2024.

IAT 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test at multiple centers throughout India. This aptitude test will comprise 60 questions, with 15 questions allocated to each subject area: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. Test-takers will have a total of 180 minutes to complete the exam. All questions will be of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer per question.

Steps to register for IAT 2024

Step 1: Visit the IISER Admissions 2024 Website: https://iiseradmission.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Apply for IAT-2024'

Step 3: On the next page, register to receive a User ID and Password

Step 4: After successful registration, complete the application form by uploading the necessary documents and making the appropriate payment.