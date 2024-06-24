IISER Aptitude Test 2024 Result To Be Out On June 25, Check Details

Students can register for the counselling process, upload caste certificates (if applicable) and update their Class 12 marksheet after the declaration of result. Candidates can participate in the counselling process until July 1. The first round of admission can be done on July 7, 2024.
IISER Aptitude Test 2024: Steps To Check Result
- Visit the official website of IISER, iiseradmission.in
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Enter your login credentials
- Check the result and save them
- Download the result for future reference
IISER Aptitude Test 2024: Eligibility
Candidates who qualify Class 12 or equivalent examination in the Science stream in 2022, 2023, or 2024, with a minimum of 60% marks, are eligible to apply for admission at IISER. For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum score requirement is 55% to apply for IAT 2024.
IISER Aptitude Test 2024: Pattern
IAT 2024 was conducted as a computer-based test at multiple centres throughout India. This aptitude test comprised 60 questions, with 15 questions allocated to each subject area: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The exam took a total of 180 minutes to complete. All questions were of the multiple-choice type, with only one correct answer per question.