Congress Has Best Chance Of Winning Punjab: 10-Point Guide

Congress went public last week with Captain Amarinder Singh as its presumptive Chief Minister.

New Delhi: Punjab votes on Saturday. The legislature in one of India's richest states has 117 seats, which means that to form the government, a party needs 59 seats. The contest is between the incumbent Akali Dal-BJP coalition, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party or AAP, and the Congress. Allowing for the usual health warnings on election forecasts, the Congress is likely to win the state.