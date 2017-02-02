Chhattisgarh Top Cop SRP Kalluri Who Allegedly Threatened Activists Goes On Leave

The police officer in charge of Chhattisgarh's Bastar, SRP Kalluri, has gone on a long medical leave amid a controversy over abusive and threatening messages, allegedly from his phone to activists.Mr Kalluri had reportedly applied for leave for a kidney transplant. His junior Sundar Raj has been asked to take charge of the Maoist insurgency-prone Bastar region.Inspector General Kalluri has been accused of targeting activists working in Bastar. Activists, lawyers and human rights defenders claim to have received a string of abusive and threatening messages, apparently from phone numbers belonging to the officer. The activists had sent messages of concern to Mr Kalluri on Bela Bhatia, a researcher who was allegedly hounded and attacked in her home earlier this month. Ms Bhatia was working on a campaign to uncover alleged human rights abuses by security forces.