Hindi Learners Can Benefit From These New Age Courses In Native Language

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has emphasised on bringing Indian languages into the country's education system. Besides promoting these languages in the schools, higher educational institutions are also widening their medium of instruction in Hindi and other regional languages.

In 2022, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) granted permission to 13 government and private colleges in Madhya Pradesh to offer engineering degree and diploma courses in Hindi. Besides Hindi, Engineering courses are also being imparted in regional languages such as Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada and Malayalam.

Similar to offering BTech courses in Hindi language, many states have also introduced medical courses in Hindi. States such as Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and UP have decided to offer medical education in Hindi languages.

Medium of instruction in Hindi bridges gap

The decision to impart medical and engineering courses in Hindi language is taken to bridge the existing gap in rural areas. Students in these regions find it difficult to understand and study these courses in English. The introduction of Hindi as a medium of instruction not only helps the students but also preserves the losing value of the language.



Edtech offering courses in Hindi and regional languages

In line with the NEP's decision to promote Hindi language in the education system, many edtech companies have also come up with courses in Hindi and other regional languages.

GUVI (Grab Ur Vernacular Imprint) is an IIT-M and IIM-A incubated edtech company that focuses on providing personalised learning solutions for its learners. Aspirants can benefit from a number of new age courses available on the platform in regional and other Hindi languages. GUVI offers programming languages such as Java, Java 8, C Programming, C Plus Plus Programming, C PLus Plus in not only Hindi but also in regional languages such as Tamil and Telugu. Course in Data Science called 'Keras for Beginners' can be opted by Hindi learners. Web Development courses such as CSS, Angular is offered in Hindi and Tamil. Database and Cloud Computing courses such as JDBC, Sqlite, MongoDB, SQL is available in Hindi, Bengali and Tamil.

Kraftshala, marketing-jobs providing edtech platform has launched a first-of-a-kind Digital Marketing course that uses both Hindi and English as the medium of instruction. The Marketing Launchpad - Emerging Talent programme has been introduced to help Hindi learners over come the barrier of language. The programme also ensures that if the placement that a student gets after training is < 3L, they do not pay most of the fee.



Talking about the programme, Varun Satia, Founder and CEO, of Kraftshala, says, "The tremendous surge in e-commerce and digital communication has created a scenario where digital marketing has not only become a lucrative but also a high employability career. However, conventional digital marketing courses are run purely in English, which puts non-English speakers at a disadvantage. We decided to help learners overcome this barrier by meticulously crafting a digital marketing course in Hindi."

AITMC Ventures Ltd also offer courses in Kisaan Drone Operator/ Agri Drone Entrepreneur and Agriculture Drone Spraying Course in Hindi. The Kisaan Drone Operator is a comprehensive course which includes training in different agriculture services such as Pesticide/Fertilizer spraying, seeding, soil testing using a drone as per DGCA norms. The training includes an Entrepreneurship model with transportation and drone service.