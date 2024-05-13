Chhattisgarh Couple Hug While Riding Bike, Cop Shoots Video And Issues Challan

The clip went viral on social media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible conduct.

Stunts on public roads are a hazard for the public as well as the drivers. Recently, cases of young couples engaging in Public Displays of Affection (PDAs) on speeding bikes have been reported from various parts of the country. In one such incident reported from Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, a couple was seen romancing on a bike, earning the flak of social media users.

The video shows the woman seated on the fuel tank of a KTM bike, facing her partner, as they embraced each other during the ride. Their adventure didn't last long as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jashpur, Shashi Mohan Singh spotted them from his car and made a video of the couple performing the dangerous stunt. Taking action, Mr Singh issued a challan of Rs 500 against the rider, Vinay.

CG : प्रेमिका को बाइक की टंकी पर बिठाकर फिल्मी अंदाज में रोमांस और स्टंट कर रहा था युवक-युवती, एसपी जशपुर शशिमोहन सिंह ने पकड़ा !!

कटनी-गुमला नेशनल हाईवे पर एक प्रेमी जोड़े का बाइक पर स्टंट करते हुए वीडियो सामने आया है !!

— MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) May 11, 2024

The clip went viral on social media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible conduct. Some users also pointed out that the woman was not wearing a helmet, while others asked for their arrest.

SP Shashi Mohan Singh explained the incident: "We spotted the couple performing a dangerous stunt on our way from Kunkuri to Jashpur. We stopped them and interrogated them. They told us that they came to visit the Mayali dam and were performing the stunt. We took action against them."

Mr Singh also urged residents of Jashpur to refrain from performing such stunts and emphasised the importance of parental supervision. He further warned that strict action would be taken against anyone found performing similar stunts.