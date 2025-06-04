Video: Biker Performs Zig-Zag Stunt In Front Of Delhi Bus, Bike Scrapped

A man on a Royal Enfield Bullet found himself in trouble after riding recklessly and performing stunts in front of a Delhi transport bus. Police teams were formed, and the biker was traced through an Instagram video.

The bullet rider is seen not wearing a helmet in the video and riding zig-zag in front of the bus, 253, toward East Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, blocking its path and not letting the driver overtake him. The biker then moves toward the side of the bus driver and tries to hold the side-view mirror of the bus in an attempt to ride along. The video, with a song playing in the background, had the caption "Ab batao location" (Now tell the location).

The police teams were formed, and the cops corroborated the information from the video and other sources, which helped them zero in on the biker. The vehicle was sold by the first owner over 13 years ago to the biker, but the name transfer was not done. The police questioned the first owner of the bike in the case. The Royal Enfield Bullet is over 15 years old, and as per the anti-pollution policy in Delhi, the authorities decided to scrap the vehicle.

Delhi Police urged bikers to adhere strictly to road safety rules and avoid dangerous stunts that endanger lives.