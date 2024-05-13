'My Transition Is Complete': Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Undergoes Facial Feminisation Surgery

Social media users praised Trinetra Haldar for standing up for herself.

Trinetra Haldar, who was last seen in the second season of the web series 'Made in Heaven', recently shared that she underwent facial feminisation surgery. On Saturday, the transgender activist took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She shared a picture of her face wrapped up in bandages in a graphic design. She also penned a long note in which she called the process the ultimate step in her transformation journey. "My transition is complete," the actor wrote in the caption of her post.

"Facial Feminisation Surgery (FFS) is one of many interventions a trans person may undergo to feel more alignment between body and gender identity. Other gender affirming interventions may include gender affirming hormone therapy (GAHT/HRT), gender affirming genital surgery, etc," Trinetra explained.

The trans activist, who is also a doctor, said that she didn't think this final step would happen anytime soon. "I did this by myself, for myself, and still can't believe it. Transition to me is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven't talked about wanting FFS at all mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgement, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who cares what anybody thinks or believes, really? Truth be told, I've wanted this for a decade, and there were lots of reasons to wait. I ticked them all off one by one," she wrote.

Further, without taking names, Trinetra talked about an actor who was trolled for admitting the fact that he had chin fillers and a topper who was trolled for her facial hair. "Screwed if you do, screwed if you don't, clearly. There is only this one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with," she said.

The actor said that she's lost count of how many people in the industry she has met who've had work done and will deny intervention. "To each their own, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity that thrives on making masses of young people insecure. I have no interest in promoting bodily intervention, but I do believe in transparency, as has always been the case, especially as a doctor. My reasons were gender affirmation and confidence therefrom, as extensively deliberated on over years of therapy. Others may have their own. Doing this alone hasn't been easy, but my god, I'm convinced I'm f***ing invincible," she concluded.

Since being shared, Trinetra's post has garnered more than 19,000 likes and several comments. Social media users praised the actor for standing up for herself.

"More power to you girl. wishing you speedy recovery and keep on shining honey.. keep on inspiring," wrote one user. "More power to you! It takes a lot of courage to stand up for yourself," commented another.

"More power to you, goddess! YOU ARE INVINCIBLE," expressed a third user. "Sending you healing Trin! You being entirely and truthfully you, helps us be entirely and truthfully us. In a culture where celebrities claim "natural remedies" make them look the way they do, your honesty and transparency and commendable.. love always," added another.