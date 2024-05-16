IIT Madras Places Over 80% Students, Average Salary Rs 22 Lakh

In the recent recruitment session held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, nearly 80 per cent BTech and dual-degree graduates and over 75 per cent of Master's students are already placed even before their convocation.

The placement offers have been made from companies from Japan, Europe and other countries. Around 44 international offers have been extended to students this year. Further, 85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during this Phase 1 and 2 of campus placement.

Of the placed students, 43% are in the core sector, followed by 20% in software, and less than 10% each in Analytics/ Finance/ Consulting and Data Science.

This year the median and average salary is Rs 19.6 Lakh and Rs 22 Lakh respectively.

As per information shared by the institute, the placement of PhD research scholars may not match with the course based programmes. Unlike a coursework-based study, the PhD programme is a non-time bound programme, and thus their placement timeline may not match with course-based programmes. Many PhD students complete their PhD thesis very close to the convocation and get placed within a few months after the convocation.

During the year 2023-24 Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers 235 were accepted.

