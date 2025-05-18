London Techie Says IIT Tag Holds Little Weight In Global Job Market: "Outside India..."

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kunal Kushwaha discusses job referral strategies on X for tech candidates. He advises candidates to highlight their projects and skills over college names. Kushwaha asserts IIT credentials hold little weight for remote global roles.

London-based tech professional Kunal Kushwaha recently sparked a heated conversation on X about the best way for candidates to present themselves when seeking job referrals in the competitive AI and tech recruitment space. In a viral X post, the techie shared a referral message he received that led with, "I'm an IIT alumnus." Mr Kushwaha emphasised that while it takes courage to reach out, every word matters in a brief message. Instead of leading with their college name, candidates should prioritise highlighting their projects, skills and passion for the field. He noted that outside India, the IIT tag holds little weight, particularly for remote roles at global companies.

"I understand how hard the job search can be. It takes courage to reach out. But when messages are short, every word matters. Leading with a college name can sometimes miss the opportunity to show what truly sets you apart. Even top IITs have students who struggle with placements. What really stands out is your work, the projects you've built, the problems you've solved, your passion for the field," he wrote in the post.

— Kunal Kushwaha (@kunalstwt) May 17, 2025

Mr Kushwaha noted that academic credentials like the IIT tag hold limited weight outside India, particularly for remote roles at global companies. Instead, he encouraged candidates to prioritise demonstrating their capabilities and achievements.

"I want the best for you, truly. But it's dangerous to think your college tag will make the difference; maybe it still carries weight in India, but not if you're aiming for remote roles at global companies. I live in London now, have been around the world, and have friends in companies of all sizes. And honestly, outside India, no one cares about your IIT tag," he added.

Some users agreed with him, saying that merit-based portfolios should take precedence over institutional pride. Others pointed out the emotional significance of mentioning elite institutions like IIT, noting that it can create an instant connection with fellow alumni.

One user wrote, "There are non-IITians who are outstandingly hardworking. Similarly, some IITians are still just average."

Another commented, "Having IIT in his headline tells you that this person is already hardworking enough to crack the exam. The work might not be that good, but that is for later. For an opening message, this person played on their strengths/selling points. Nothing wrong IMO."

A third said, "Outside India, true. But in India, it takes to ahead of all candidates. Maybe even Gulf countries." A fourth added, "This. The global game runs on outcomes, not alma maters. Lead with what you've done, not just where you've been."