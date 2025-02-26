Bengaluru Meta Techie Moves To London, Shares Differences Between India And UK

Many Indians have chosen to settle abroad, driven by the promise of better career opportunities and financial stability. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore are among the most popular destinations, offering a haven for Indians seeking professional growth and financial success. Recently, Arnav Gupta, a tech professional who relocated from Bengaluru to London six months ago, has shared his observations on the differences between the tech industries in India and the UK.

In a thread on X, Mr Gupta revealed that he moved to the UK on a Global Talent Visa, which enabled him to explore opportunities in tech startups. Notably, he observed that unlike in India, tech jobs in the UK do not offer disproportionately high salaries compared to other professions.

"The biggest 'vibe shift' for me was to see the average level of passion for the 'work' (not for the job, or the product, but just the work itself - and I am sorry if you don't get the difference) is just off the charts, in comparison to what I have seen back in India," he wrote.

It has been more than 6 months I moved my primary residence from Bangalore to London (Blr has taken Delhi's place as my second residence).



Most of the last few months of last year, I was talking to a bunch of tech/product startups here, figuring out the ecosystem.



A thread 🧵 — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) February 26, 2025

He further pointed out that those seeking high salaries in the UK often opt for finance roles instead. While tech jobs in the UK are well-paying, Mr Gupta emphasised that they don't offer the same level of financial compensation as they do in India. Additionally, he highlighted the significant salary disparities within the same industry in India, where top-end salaries can be 10-20 times higher than entry-level positions.

According to Mr Gupta, one significant advantage of the UK tech industry is that professionals are often more passionate and invested in their work, as they're not solely driven by financial gain. "Because in general, a lot more people love their craft, they also argue a lot more about the process, the quality, the architecture - they give a shit about 'how' it is done, beyond just getting it done in time," he noted.

However, he also highlighted that India has its own set of advantages for tech professionals, offering a unique ecosystem that has its benefits. According to the techie, many Big Tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, have significantly larger teams in India compared to other locations, highlighting the country's importance in the global tech landscape.