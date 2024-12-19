Bengaluru Techie Says She's Happier After Shifting to London: "It's An Overarching Feeling"

Many Indians have chosen to settle abroad, driven by the promise of better career opportunities and financial stability. The United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Singapore are among the most popular destinations, offering a haven for Indians seeking professional growth and financial success. Recently, Sayani B, a software engineer from India, took to X to share her personal experience of relocating from Bengaluru to London. Despite London's notoriously high cost of living, Sayani confessed that the move has greatly improved her overall happiness.

"It's been a couple of months living in London, and I am in general, happier. I can't point at what exactly has been a game changer, but it's an overarching feeling," she wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

I can't point at what exactly has been game changer, but it's an overarching feeling 🙂 — Sayani B👩‍💻 (@SayaniBh) December 18, 2024

Several users attributed her increased happiness in London to the city's cleaner air and walkable streets. Sayani agreed, emphasising that safety was another significant aspect. She shared her personal experiences of being groped on crowded public transportation in Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. In contrast, she expressed feeling much safer while using London's public transport system for her daily commute.

Her post ignited a heated discussion among users, with some weighing the pros and cons of living in India versus abroad, and others sharing their own experiences of relocating to different countries.

One user wrote, "i miss London. the walkable roads, not having to take inhaler, clear air, parks omg, the diversity- wish to go back." Another person commented, "It's probably the cleaner air which gives you a boost and the reduced noise levels. You'll likely start yearning for the noise after a couple years. All the best."

A third said, "I visited London thrice this year, each time falling in love more and more with the city. I hope I get a better reply than the 'Unfortunately-ies in my mail haha, but it's THE most perfect city in the world for me. Glad to see you're enjoying it."

A fourth added, "Everything is good with London except it's crazy expensive & public mugging in the centre has increased a lot."

Sayani replied, "It is indeed one of the most expensive cities to live in the world. Happiness comes at a cost I guess."