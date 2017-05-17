Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Kills It In A Slinky Dress. No Words

Highlights
- Deepika was photographed in a Galvan London ensemble
- This is her second appearance of the first day at Cannes
- Deepika is being styled by international stylist Elizabeth Saltzman
Meanwhile, here's Deepika Padukone, a change of wardrobe later:
Here are more, just because one is not enough:
This is moments ahead of Deepika making her second appearance:
While in Cannes, Deepika is being styled by international stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who compared Deepika to the red dancing-girl emoji, and she appeared to agree.
Meanwhile, Deepika was spotted enjoying the balmy weather of the French Riviera in a swing.
Earlier, she was spotted in a white bathrobe with dramatic make-up and hairdo. Deepika is loving every bit of the Cannes life. Her expression says it all.
Deepika arrived at the French Riviera looking effortlessly chic in yellow top and distressed denims by Chloe and lace-up boots. Deepika left for Cannes on Sunday and was photographed at the airport in an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress and black jacket. She checked into Cannes on Tuesday after a stop-over in London for a day.
This is not Deepika Padukone's first visit to the Cannes Film Festival but this will be her first time representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris on the world's most stylish red carpet. In Cannes, She will also be joined by her colleagues and L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, who are yet to arrive.