Cannes Film Festival: Deepika Padukone Kills It In A Slinky Dress. No Words

Actress Deepika Padukone's second wardrobe choice for her first day at the Cannes Film Festival is a bold, cut-out satin ensemble from the studios of Galvan London. Deepika stylishly put together her second look accessorising with beige Christian Louboutin heels, an unkempt top knot, statement jewellery by Messika and smoky eyes that could kill. Deepika was photographed in conversation with film critic Anupama Chopra. The 31-year-old actress is already turning heads and stealing much of the limelight with her sartorial picks. For example, earlier today, theactress stepped out looking out-of-the-world in a red maxi dress by Johanna Ortiz. No words.Meanwhile, here's Deepika Padukone, a change of wardrobe later:Here are more, just because one is not enough:This is moments ahead of Deepika making her second appearance:While in Cannes, Deepika is being styled by international stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who compared Deepika to the red dancing-girl emoji, and she appeared to agree.Meanwhile, Deepika was spotted enjoying the balmy weather of the French Riviera in a swing.Earlier, she was spotted in a white bathrobe with dramatic make-up and hairdo. Deepika is loving every bit of the Cannes life. Her expression says it all.Deepika arrived at the French Riviera looking effortlessly chic in yellow top and distressed denims by Chloe and lace-up boots. Deepika left for Cannes on Sunday and was photographed at the airport in an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress and black jacket. She checked into Cannes on Tuesday after a stop-over in London for a day.This is not Deepika Padukone's first visit to the Cannes Film Festival but this will be her first time representing cosmetics giant L'Oreal Paris on the world's most stylish red carpet. In Cannes, She will also be joined by her colleagues and L'Oreal ambassadors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor, who are yet to arrive.