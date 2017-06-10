Bail Denied To UP Students Who Showed Black Flags To Yogi Adityanath

Three days after 12 students were arrested by the Lucknow police for showing black flags and holding up the convoy of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a Lucknow University function, they continue to remain in jail. A local court in Lucknow has rejected their bail application and sent them to 14 days judicial custody.The Lucknow Police, which has charged the students under serious offences including rioting, has rejected charges of an overreach and said that the students were responsible for a breach in the Chief Minister's security protocol.The students however allege they were protesting to highlight the "double standards" of the university administration which claims lack of funds but sanctioned "more than adequate money" for the function attended by Mr Adityanath.The Lucknow Police has also ordered an enquiry into the "security breach" and that the police inspector in-charge of the area has been removed from his post.