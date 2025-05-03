"Unfortunate": PM Modi, Gandhis React To Goa Temple Stampede

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A stampede during a temple festival in Shirgaon, Goa, resulted in at least six deaths and over 50 injuries. The incident led to chaos among thousands of devotees. Politicians expressed condolences over the incident.

At least six people died and over 50 others were injured when a stampede broke out during an annual temple festival in Goa's Shirgaon early Saturday. The incident took place at the Sree Devi Lairai temple, around 40 kilometres from the state capital, Panaji, when panic spread as thousands of devotees had gathered for the Lairai Devi jatra (procession).

While the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, the exact cause of the stampede is yet to be confirmed. However, reports suggest that it took place due to overcrowding and a lack of crowd control measures. Eyewitnesses said around 4-4:30 am, there was a sudden rush of the crowd at the Sree Devi Lairai temple. Chaotic scenes unfolded as people struggled to escape the dense crowd.

Many politicians, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and members of the Gandhi family, expressed grief over the incident.

"Sad to know about the unfortunate incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa which claimed several lives. I extend my condolences to bereaved family members and pray for quick recovery of the injured," the President wrote in a post on X.

Sad to know about the unfortunate incident of a stampede in Shirgao, Goa which claimed several lives. I extend my condolences to bereaved family members and pray for quick recovery of the injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 3, 2025

PM Modi said, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

He also spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and offered his full support.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2025

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences and said, "The news of the death of several devotees and injury of many others in a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa is very sad. Also, I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured."

गोवा के शिरगांव स्थित लैराई देवी मंदिर में वार्षिक यात्रा के दौरान भगदड़ में कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु और अनेक के घायल होने का समाचार बहुत दुखद है।



सभी शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। साथ ही, सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 3, 2025

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: "It is extremely sad to hear about the death of several devotees and injuries to many others due to a stampede during the annual pilgrimage to the Lerai Devi Temple in Shirgaon, Goa. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

शिरगांव, गोवा के लैराई देवी मंदिर में वार्षिक यात्रा के दौरान भगदड़ की वजह से कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु और कई के घायल होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 3, 2025

The Goa Chief Minister said he visited the hospital to meet the injured and assured all possible support to the affected families.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time," he said.

Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being… — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 3, 2025

The Goa authorities have started a 24/7 helpline and 104 helpline for medical emergencies, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The Goa Medical College and other district hospitals are fully equipped, and 10 advanced ambulances have been deployed, he added.