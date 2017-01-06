Bahadur Ali, Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist, Charged by Anti-Terror Agency NIA

Highlights Bahadur Ali charged with planning terror attacks in Delhi, other cities Bahadur Ali was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in July last year He had confessed to working for Lashkar-e-Taiba

Pakistani terrorist Bahadur Ali, who confessed last year to working for the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, was formally charged by India's top anti-terror agency today. The National Investigation Agency or NIA has said in its charge-sheet that there is strong evidence that Lashkar trained terrorists and sent them to India to carry out attacks in many cities including Delhi."There is strong and clinching evidence on how LeT terrorists were sent across the border to India," said Alok Mittal, top NIA officer.He said Bahadur Ali was trained in Pakistan, given weapons and GPS devices through which he communicated with his handlers in Pakistan.21-year-old Bahadur Ali was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in July last year. Investigators soon put out his eight-minute confession video, in which he spoke about being trained by Lashkar and Pakistani forces to cause unrest in Kashmir.The NIA says its investigation reveals the LeT has set up "well-organized machinery for the recruitment of vulnerable young men from different provinces of Pakistan, as part of a conspiracy to wage war against India" with terrorist acts.Impressionable young men are trained rigorously in military skills and indoctrinated, after which they are pushed into India, says the agency.Bahadur Ali also infiltrated into India through the Line of Control along with two associates, armed to the teeth with weapons, navigation equipment and combat material.Investigators say they walked for around seven days using a grid and GPS devices. A pocket diary found on Ali had the names of several towns in Jammu and Kashmir and also Delhi, the chargesheet says.The NIA has reportedly said in the chargesheet that Lashkar, with the "help of Pakistani forces deployedon the border", pushed heavily armed terrorists into India with a direction to mix with local people, create disturbance and attack police and security forces."A school dropout, Ali, is from a village in Raiwind, Lahore. He was arrested from Handwara in North Kashmir in July.