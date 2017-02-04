Assembly Elections 2017: Akali Dal-BJP Will Score A Hat-Trick. 100 per cent, Says Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Assembly Elections 2017: Harsimrat Kaur Badal said she is confident that Akali Dal-BJP will win in Punjab

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today exuded confidence that the SAD-BJP would be re-elected in Punjab. She hit out at the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for making "false promises" to lure voters."With the grace of God, our (SAD-BJP) government will again form the government in the state as our government always worked for the state's progress and development," Harsimrat Kaur Badal, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, told reporters after casting her vote in Lambi."100 per cent we shall score a hat-trick," she asserted.Hitting out at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, she said, "They (Congress and AAP) were busy making false accusations against us and both of them will bite the dust"."What did Capt Amarinder Singh do when he was the Chief Minister in the state. And one should also ask AAP what they have done for the people in Delhi during their tenure," she said."We did not make any false promise with the voters. We did what we promised," she claimed.