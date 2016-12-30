Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Suspended By His Party

The revolving door politics of Arunachal Pradesh is at work once again.Incumbent Chief Minister and former Congress rebel Pema Khandu and six other lawmakers were suspended this evening by the regional People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) -- the regional party that embraced Mr Khandu along with 42 other Congress lawmakers in mid-September.The latest development had raised the prospect of a leadership in the state as the PPA is likely to propose the name of another leader, Takam Pario, as Mr Khandu's replacement. The regional party has communicated its decision to the assembly speaker and the Governor this evening.The frontier state of North-east has been witnessing political instability since last December when Congress dissidents revolted against former Congress Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.Subsequently, Congress rebel Kalikho Pul formed the government in the state in February this year with the help of 11 BJP lawmakers.However, after the Congress challenged the former Governor's decision in the Supreme Court, the top Court turned the clock back and restored Mr Tuki's government. But since Mr Tuki didn't enjoy majority in the 60 member assembly, Mr Khandu was chosen as a compromise candidate of the 43 Congress lawmakers.In August, Congress rebel and former Kalikho Pul committed suicide and a month later, Mr Khandu and other Congress members merged their party and joined the PPA. Only Mr Tuki remained in the Congress party and two other lawmakers who were fighting a court case against their disqualification from the Congress government were outside the ruling alliance, which included the BJP.