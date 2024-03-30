How BJP 'Won' 10 Arunachal Assembly Seats Weeks Before Voting

The BJP supporters bursted firecrackers in the capital Itanagar to celebrate the development.

The BJP has won as many as 10 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced, weeks before the scheduled election date. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and eight others were elected unopposed after the closure of the nomination withdrawal period today.

"We have won 10 seats uncontested, this is a big victory even before the vote has been cast, this just goes to show the massive support of people for our developmental work. People want us to continue, our government formation is confirmed. We will also win both Lok Sabha seats with a thumping majority," said Mr Khandu.

The BJP has put up candidates for all 60 seats of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly. The assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held on April 19. The Congress is contesting on 34 seats.

The BJP supporters bursted firecrackers in the capital Itanagar to celebrate the development.

Besides the Chief Minister and his deputy, BJP leader Dasanglu Pul's nomination also went uncontested after her sole opponent, Bafutso Krong of the Congress, withdrew from the contest. Dasanglu Pul is the wife of former chief minister Kalikho Pul.

There was no candidate against Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Mukto assembly constituency, similarly, first-timer Techi Rotu of BJP is the only candidate who filed a nomination for the Sagalee assembly constituency.

At Tali in Kra Daadi, BJP candidate Jikke Tako is set to be elected unopposed for his second term and Nyato Dukam is the lone candidate to file nomination at Taliha in Upper Subansiri and Roing MLA Mutchu Mithi, who recently joined BJP, is likely to win unopposed from Roing again.

" This is the trust that people have in Modi ji and his vision. The people have reposed faith in our government over the type of massive development and the changing face of Arunachal," said Ashok Singhal, the party-in-charge for Arunachal poll and Assam Cabinet minister.