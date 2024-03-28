Arunachal Chief Minister, 4 BJP Candidates To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

This will be Mr Khandu's fourth tenure as MLA in which he won three times uncontested. (File)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and four other BJP candidates are set to get elected as MLAs unopposed as no other candidate has filed nomination from their assembly seats on the last day of filing papers on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held along with Lok Sabha polls. Voting for the 60-member assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East -- will be held on April 19.

Fifteen candidates will also try their luck for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on June 2, while the Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

"Single nomination paper has been filed in five assembly constituencies. We hope that a few more (seats) will be added by the last day of withdrawal," Mr Khandu told PTI over the phone.

This will be Mr Khandu's fourth tenure as MLA in which he won three times uncontested. He is contesting from the Mukto constituency in Tawang district.

Four other candidates who are set to win uncontested include Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing as the Congress nominees and other candidates withdrew their candidatures on Wednesday.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh while the opposition Congress nominated 34, and the National People's Party has 29 candidates. The NCP and the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) have nominated 17 and two candidates respectively for the assembly polls.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP won 41 seats. Later, seven MLAs from other parties joined the BJP. The BJP had also won both Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

The BJP formed its first elected government in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, even though Chief Minister Khandu had formed a BJP government in 2016 after he, along with several MLAs, left the Congress and formed the People's Party of Arunachal which joined hands with the BJP.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh leads in showing the mood of the nation.

"On the last day of the nomination filing for the Assembly election, BJP has secured 5 candidates elected unopposed led by CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji from 3-Mukto Assembly Constituency. 15. Sagalee Assembly Constituency: Shri Ratu Techi 20. Tali Assembly Constituency: Shri Jikke Tako 23. Taliha Assembly Constituency: Shri Nyato Dukom 43. Roing Assembly Constituency: Shri Mutchu Mithi," he wrote on 'X'.

Mr Rijiju said tremendous development in the state due to the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has generated so much support and blessings from the people.

An official said, "A total of 197 candidates have filed papers for the 60 assembly constituencies. Five BJP nominees, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, may be elected unopposed as no other candidates filed nominations from their seat."

After scrutiny of nomination papers on Thursday, the fate of the five BJP candidates would be clear, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

Speaking on the parliamentary elections, he said eight candidates filed nominations for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Nabam Tuki are among those who submitted papers from the seat.

Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency has seven nominations. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Tapir Gao, while the Congress has nominated Bosiram Siram from the eastern parliamentary seat.

