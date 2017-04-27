3 Soldiers Killed In Attack On Army Camp In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara

Highlights Officer among soldiers killed in attack at dawn Two terrorists were also shot dead Terrorists tried to force their way into camp in apparent suicide attack

Three soldiers including an officer have been killed in a dawn terror attack on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, near the Line of Control.Two terrorists were also shot dead. The terrorists attacked the camp around 4 am and opened fire while trying to force their way into the army installation in an apparent fidayeen or suicide attack.Firing went on for nearly four hours. The army says search operations are on. Reports suggest the camp is an artillery base.Last year, 19 soldiers were killed in a similar attack on an army camp in Uri by terrorists who crossed over from Pakistan. Relations between Pakistan and India have been deeply strained since the attack, which marked the highest casualty suffered by the army in years.