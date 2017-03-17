Amit Shah To Meet PM Narendra Modi, RSS; Decision On UP Chief Minister Expected Tonight

Union Minister Manoj Sinha, who ruled himself out of the race for Uttar Pradesh chief minister earlier today, is in fact emerging as the most acceptable candidate all round, sources said. BJP chief Amit Shah is expected to hold consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS and finalise by tonight who will be UP's new Chief Minister.
Highlights
- BJP's 312 newly-elected legislators will elect their leader tomorrow
- Manoj Sinha is emerging as the front-runner for chief minister post
- PM Modi and Amit Shah want someone who will be acceptable to all: Sources
Tomorrow, the party's 312 newly-elected legislators will formally elect their leader and a grand show of strength is planned at the oath ceremony on Sunday with PM Modi, Mr Shah, many union minsters and BJP chief ministers attending. The event will be held at the sprawling Smriti Upvan complex near the Ambedkar memorial in Lucknow.
"We will inform you by 4 pm tomorrow who will be chief minister," said the party's UP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, who too is seen as a likely candidate for chief minister, though Amit Shah seemed to rule that yesterday when he said, "the party will endorse its state unit president's choice". It will be difficult for Mr Maurya to choose himself.
Picking the right person for UP's top post is crucial for PM Modi's bid to win a second term at the Centre in 2019. PM Modi and Amit Shah, sources said, want someone who will be acceptable to all the different social groups and communities that have voted for the BJP, so that the party can retain their loyalty. They also want a proven administrator who can tackle UP's infamous law and order problem and further PM Modi's development agenda in the country' most populous state.
Save that he is from the general caste and not a backward caste or Dalit leader - groups that joined the BJP's support base in this election - Mr Sinha checks all other boxes. An MTech from Benares Hindu University, he is recognised for a strong ability to connect with masses, especially rural. He belongs to the Bhumihar Brahmin caste and is considered a firm administrator.
"I am not in the race," he said earlier today.
Mr Maurya is a leader of the Most Backward Castes or MBCs who played an important role in the BJP's win. But the party worries about the many cases he faces.
It's been a week since election results in five states were announced and the BJP's delay in naming a chief minister for UP is in deep contrast with the swiftness with which it acted in Goa and Manipur, states where it is not even the largest party, but has managed to install its chief ministers. In Goa, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has already won a trust vote.