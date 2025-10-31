Omar Abdullah vs Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Over Jammu And Kashmir Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of misleading people over the issue of statehood. Lt Governor Sinha said that statehood cannot be used as an excuse, adding that an elected government has all the powers it needs and should work for the welfare of the people.

"You can't use the excuse that work will take place only after statehood. The government has all the powers, and I want to convey forcefully that people shouldn't be fooled. Use your authority for the welfare of the people," Lt Governor Sinha said.

Omar Abdullah hit back sharply, asking the Lt Governor to focus on his own work and taking a swipe at him over the Pahalgam terror attack. The Chief Minister said the attack, in which 26 people were killed, happened under the watch of the Lt Governor, who is responsible for security and law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We know our work. He should focus on his. Twenty-six of our guests were killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. It happened under his watch, and he is advising us to do our work," said Omar Abdullah.

The J&K Chief Minister said that during his previous six-year term as Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, there was not a single incident in which a tourist was harmed. He said that "had I been responsible for security," an incident like Pahalgam would never have taken place.

"Who is responsible for the security of J&K? It's not in my hands. Had it been in my hands, such a situation would not have taken place," he said.

The Chief Minister said he would continue to raise the issue of statehood and also speak about the promises made to the people in the Supreme Court and Parliament.

"Why do they fear statehood? Why don't they want to leave power? If a promise has been made to the people of J&K, and people voted on that promise, why is the promise of statehood still unfulfilled?" he asked.

Omar Abdullah said the Centre should explain what constitutes an appropriate time for the restoration of statehood. "How do you measure it? On what scale do you weigh the appropriate time for statehood? As Chief Minister, I should at least know the goal or target set for J&K's statehood," he said.

The Chief Minister also accused Lt Governor Sinha of failing to deliver on the development front over the last six years of central rule.

