Omar Abdullah Seeks Probe Into Coercion Allegations At Ratle Power Plant

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has demanded a probe against two BJP MLAs after a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company alleged interference and extortion in connection with the Rs 3,700 crore Ratle hydropower project in J&K's Kishtwar district. The company has threatened to abandon the project if the interference by politicians doesn't stop.

Investigation agencies would have acted swiftly if such an allegation was levelled against any of his ministers, Abdullah said. "The Anti-Corruption Bureau would have already conducted raids. This project is not only important for J&K but the whole country. It is a project of national importance," he added.

The allegations made by the infra company should be investigated, he said, and called for an end to political interference in projects of national importance. "No one should be allowed to interfere... While the name of one MLA has come up in this case, in Kishtwar, two MLAs of the Opposition (BJP) are interfering in every project," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited -- a Hyderabad-based company building the 850 MW Ratle power project over Chenab river in Kishtwar -- had accused the local MLA and other politicians of coercion.

"Imagine building 133-meter high dam, 850 MW underground power project. But most of the people working in the project have no competence. We have been coerced to hire these workers. There has been pressure, blackmail and repeated stop work and assault on officials," said Harpal Singh, Chief Operating Officer of MEIL. Of the 1,434 workers at Ratle hydropower project, 960 are from Kishtwar alone, he said.

Such interference, he added, will just lead to delay in construction. In fact, the four hydropower projects being constructed in Kishtwar -- Pakaldul, Ratle, Koru and Kawar -- are all running behind schedule. "It has impacted crucial national projects on the Chenab river," Singh said.

The Ratle project had faced a similar situation in 2013, which led to disruption in work and stalled it for eight years. In 2022, Rs 3,700-crore project was awarded to the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd.

After suspension of Indus Water Treaty by the government following the terror attack in Pahalgam in April, construction of power projects received a major boost. As India is no more bound by IWT agreement on western rivers of India system, dams can be built without any clearance from Pakistan.

Singh appealed to the Centre and the state government to intervene to ensure that the work goes smoothly and warned that the company may be forced abandon the project if the problems continue. Abandoning the project at this point will cause massive loses to the company, given its investments. "We have also given bank guarantee to NHPC," said Mr Singh.