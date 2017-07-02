Akshay Kumar Shares The First Look From His Next Film Gold

Actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his next film Gold, which will be directed by Reema Kagti. The 49-year-old actor shared a monochrome first look from the movie on social media on Saturday. "Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always," he wrote. Gold is a biopic which is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh. He was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. See the picture shared by Akshay Kumar here:
Highlights
- Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh
- Recently, Mouni Roy was roped in to play a pivotal role
- Gold will be directed by Reema Kagti
Goldis being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.
Recently, Mumbai Mirror reported that television actress Mouni Roy has been signed to play a key role in the film.
"Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.
Gold also features Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.
The film will be filmmaker Reema Kagti's third venture as a director. She previously helmed films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Talaash.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem KathaPadman and 2.0.