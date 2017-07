Akshay Kumar Shares The First Look From His Next Film Gold

Highlights Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh Recently, Mouni Roy was roped in to play a pivotal role Gold will be directed by Reema Kagti

Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :) A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jul 1, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

Actor Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his next film, which will be directed by Reema Kagti. The 49-year-old actor shared a monochrome first look from the movie on social media on Saturday. "Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always," he wrote.is a biopic which is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh. He was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for the country as a free nation in 1948. See the picture shared by Akshay Kumar here:is being produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.Recently, Mumbai Mirror reported that television actress Mouni Roy has been signed to play a key role in the film."Mouni will be seen in a completely different avatar to suit the era. She will film for 20-25 days in August and is one of the few female characters in the otherwise male dominated narrative. She will be shooting extensively with Akshay," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Gold also features Kunal Kapoor and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.The film will be filmmaker Reema Kagti's third venture as a director. She previously helmed films likeandMeanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his forthcoming filmand