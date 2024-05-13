IndiGo Passenger Says Diabetic Patients Forced To Eat Sugary Food Amid Flight Delay, Airline Responds

IndiGo took note of the same.

An IndiGo passenger took to social media to recount her harrowing experience travelling by the airline. She stated that her flight was initially cancelled by the airline which cost her a lot and a day later, her flight was delayed.

The passenger, Swati Singh, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Indigo flight cancellation cost me $$$$ and the manager response was-I have no option. What is India's Aviation Minister doing?" She added in a follow-up post, "Hi, my pnr is GP5HGY and I had to miss my international flight to Seattle. This is making me think if I want to travel to India with experience like this. Also I have been here since 3 pm and no one ask us even a glass of water at 9:40 they are serving poor quality food."

Ms Singh said that some passengers, who were diabetic patients, were "forced to eat sugary food to keep up with the inconvenience." She said on May 11, "The managers answer is 'we have no option' Why is the aviation ministry not putting penalties on big corporations like #indigoairlines when common man is suffering?"

Another flight delayed by @IndiGo6E#diabetic patients forced to eat sugary food to keep up with the inconvenience. The managers answer is “we have no option “ Why is avaiatiin ministry not putting penalties on big corporations like #indigoairlines when common man is suffering? pic.twitter.com/AGz8sHDRYu — Swati Singh (@swtsingh34) May 11, 2024

She also shared a video of an exchange between airline staff and an elderly passenger. The woman says in the clip, "We have been worried since yesterday afternoon. The urgent work that we needed to do could not be done. We will complain to IndiGo's chairman in Delhi."

The airline took note of the same and replied to Ms Singh's post. The official account of IndiGo said, "Ma'am, this is not the experience we aim to provide our customers. We regret the inconvenience. Please share your PNR with us via DM so we may check this immediately and assist you further. Vandana"

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions online.

"Airlines r taking Indians for a ride. They cancel flights & they are not penalised," said a person.

Another wrote, "I guess Indigo is hiring in bulk without proper scrutiny and training of candidates. What quality will u expect. Definitely not a classy one."