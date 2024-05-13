Watch: Wearing Turban, PM Modi Serves Langar At Historic Patna Gurdwara

PM Modi last night held a roadshow in Patna.

Wearing a turban and holding a pot of kheer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today served langar, a communal meal, to devotees at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Bihar's capital Patna.

The Takhat Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara holds profound significance as the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. It's construction was commissioned by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the 18th century to mark the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh.

PM Modi also helped the Gurdwara management to cook food for the langar.

In peak poll season, PM Modi last night held a roadshow in Patna. The Prime Minister travelled a distance of approximately one and a half kilometers atop a vehicle adorned with flowers and BJP symbols. Accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, and State BJP President Ravi Shankar Prasad, PM Modi waved at the crowds that thronged the streets.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV during the roadshow on Sunday, the Prime Minister predicted a clean sweep for the alliance in Bihar and said in Hindi, "I have spoken to our allies in Bihar. We had lost one seat (in 2019) and we may not lose even one this time."

"I have come here very often for organisational work and have visited different parts of the state. I have very old connections here," PM Modi told NDTV.

Bihar is a key state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With its contingent of 40 Members of Parliament, Bihar stands as the fourth-largest contributor to the Lok Sabha. The recent political landscape in the state has been marked by tectonic shifts, with the most significant being the return of Nitish Kumar and his JD(U) party to the NDA fold.

"Bihar has infused this resolve with new colours. It has given it new strength. The atmosphere across the country is mirrored in Bihar too," PM Modi told NDTV.

In 2019, the BJP and the JD(U) had formed a formidable alliance, contesting 17 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had its share of six constituencies. The BJP-JDU combine emerged victorious in all their designated seats. The Congress clinched victory in Kishanganj, leaving Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) empty-handed.