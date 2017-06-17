Air India Offers 'Saavan Special' Sale With Tickets Starting Rs 706

#Amazing Fare starting INR 706/- only. No one can match. Fly with #AirIndia and start your own adventure. #SaavanSpecial#FlyAIpic.twitter.com/0ztAM7AA7Z— Air India (@airindiain) June 17, 2017
The Air India offer comes amid a flurry of promotional offers from other airlines. SpiceJet has announced a promotional offer called "Spicy Summer Sale" under which the airline is offering fares starting at Rs 799 (inclusive of all taxes). IndiGo is offering tickets on select routes with fares from Rs 899 while GoAir had launched an offer with ticket prices starting at Rs 899. Another carrier Vistara is also offering tickets from Rs 849.
Lucrative offers and discounts are making off season travelling more popular as there was a 27 per cent growth in airline searches for domestic destinations for this monsoon compared to the corresponding period last year, according to online travel portal Cleartrip.
Domestic airlines carried 364 lakh passengers during January-April 2017 as against 309.35 lakh in the corresponding period a year ago - an increase of 17.71 per cent, according to data from Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The passenger load factor in the month of April 2017 showed an increasing trend compared to previous month primarily due to beginning of holiday season.