In Pics: The Air Defence System That Gave India Edge During Op Sindoor

India's Air Defence Systems proved their prowess at the height of the tensions with Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', intercepting numerous drones, missiles, micro UAVs, and loitering munitions, emerging as a globally actionable defence asset.

Here is a look at India's 'Guardians Of The Sky' that gave it edge during Operation Sindoor

India's integrated air defence system is an automated system integrates data from forces to combat aerial threats.

It includes systems operated by the Army, Navy and the Air Force, which was brought together under the Integrated Air Command and Control System.

The multi-layered system has a section to counter drones by firing air defence guns.

Photo Credit: X/@brahma_4u

This is followed by a second layer that includes to-a-point defence systems to protect specific areas or assets.

These include short-range surface-to-air missiles like the Spyder, Pechora, and OSA-AK.

Photo Credit: instagram/nationaldefenceacademy

The third is the medium-range surface-to-air missiles like the Akash and Indo-Israeli MRSAM.

Photo Credit: bharatshakti

The fourth, for area-defence, are long-range SAMs fired from the Russian-made S-400 and the fighter jets.

India has also integrated the Army's Akashteer air defence system to ensure "seamless integration of ground-based, airborne and space systems", the Air Force's doctrine states.