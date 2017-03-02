After 8 Months Interrupted Education Resumes In Kashmir

Schools in Kashmir have opened finally after a gap of eight long months. The death of Burhan Wani in June and the subsequent unrest had forced the schools to shut, creating a huge hurdle for the education of Kashmir's 15 lakh students. During the unrest near 100 people mostly teenage students were killed and over 12,000 were injured. While situation improved in December, schools were subsequently closed for the mandatory winter vacations."I'm very happy. I'm enjoying with friends. We don't want any disruption in our education," said 13-year-old Hafiz Zaman, a student of Srinagar's Burnhall School. He and his friends hope there will be peace in the Valley now and classes will not get disrupted again.In the class room, students say they will have to work hard to make up for the huge loss of time. Last year's academic calendar was complete washout. "It's really a joyful day because when students are in the school there is life. Education has suffered a lot and we will do our best to make up for loss," said Fr Sebastian, Principal Burn Hall school Srinagar.Over the last 8 months, exams were conducted for Classes 10 and 12, since the students need to sit for their board exams. But they were given with 50 percent relaxation in syllabus. All other students were given mass promotion."All this time I missed my studies, the guidance of teachers and my friends," said Saeem, a student of Class 10. "There should be no disturbance in education. We are totally disturbed last year," said another student.