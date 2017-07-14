73% Indians Trust PM Narendra Modi's Government, Highest In The World: Report

The citizens of India trust their government and the country is "at the very top of the governmental confidence league", according to the latest report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).The international organisation, which works with governments to understand their economic, social and environmental changes, in its report said 73 per cent Indians have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, the highest in the world.In 2014, the BJP won a massive mandate to rule India and since then the government has implemented numerous polices in economy as well as the social sector.The government's mega tax reform which replaced a cluster of state and central taxes and levies with Goods and Services Tax is touted to be the largest revolution in indirect taxation.The November 8 announcement to ban Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes was seen as the most radical decision taken by the Modi government. It aimed at tackling untaxed or black money. The exercise also offered a huge push towards digital India.The Canadian government headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has the confidence of 62 per cent citizens, comes second followed by Turkey, which witnessed a failed coup attempt in 2016, with 58 per cent of the citizens placing their trust in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.Forty one per cent of the United Kingdom, which is in the midst of its exit from the European Union, seems to have faith in the Theresa May government and the United States government led by President Donald Trump settled at 30 per cent, the report said.Greece, which had to bear the brunt of the Europe's migration crisis while struggling with a failing economy, multiple elections, is at the bottom of the ranking with 13 per cent of the people's confidence.