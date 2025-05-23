On Bail, Karnataka Gangrape Accused Celebrate On Streets, Get Arrested Again

The police on Friday arrested four of the seven prime accused in a gang rape case -- who were out on bail -- for parading the streets of Akki Allur here in cars, celebrating the release.

The incident took place on May 20. But the video clippings went viral on social media, drawing criticism from the netizens, prompting the police to act.

Superintendent of Police of Haveri district, Anshu Kumar Srivastava, told reporters that a case has been registered against the accused persons for unlawful assembly and rash driving.

The official also said that history sheets had been made against seven people and they had filed an application before the court seeking cancellation of the bail of the seven prime accused persons.

The arrested have been identified as Samiulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, and Riyaz Savikeri.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the remaining three.

Nineteen, including the seven prime accused, were arrested in the gang rape case reported at Hangal Police Station in January 2024. Twelve other accused in the case were released on bail 10 months ago.

The 26-year-old victim had informed the media about the alleged gang rape. Later, she gave a statement before the magistrate. She also identified the suspects in an identification parade held before Hangal tahsildar.

