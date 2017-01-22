Collapse
Expand

12 Dead As 7 Coaches Of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express Derail In Andhra Pradesh

All India | | Updated: January 22, 2017 02:59 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
12 Dead As 7 Coaches Of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express Derail In Andhra Pradesh

The incident took place around 11 pm when Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express was going to Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar: 

Highlights

  1. 7 coaches of the train headed to Bhubaneswar derails
  2. Incident took place around 11 pm
  3. Reason behind the incident yet to be ascertained
Twelve people were killed as seven coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express ran off the tracks near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh tonight.

The incident took place around 11 pm when the train was going to Bhubaneswar.

"Seven coaches and the engine of the 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailed near Kuneru station. Besides the engine, the luggage van, two general coaches, two sleeper coaches, one AC three tier coach and an AC two tier coach derailed," Chief PRO of East Cost Railway J P Mishra said.

"According to doctors at the site, 12 people have died in the incident," he said.

"Four accident relief vans have been sent to the accident site. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

Rayagada Sub-collector Muralidhar Swain claimed, "Around 100 people are feared injured. The casualty may go up as many people are trapped."

"Total 4 accident relief vans rushed from different places. Priority is treatment, shifting of injured passengers to nearest hospital. @sureshpprabhu personally monitoring situation, directed senior officials to reach site immediately, ensure prompt rescue and relief ops," the railway ministry said in a series of tweets.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READJallikattu Returns As Tamil Nadu Governor Approves Ordinance: 10 Updates
Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar ExpressJagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express DerailmentJagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express Derail

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150Coffee With DJallikattu

................................ Advertisement ................................