Tesla Owner Says Car Nearly Collided With Train In Self-Driving Mode, Shares Video

The image of the damaged car shared by its owner.

A Tesla user found himself in a dangerous situation due to the vehicle's full self-driving (FSD) mode. Craig Doty II, from Ohio, had to intervene because the car didn't slow down while approaching a passing train. Mr Doty shared a post on Tesla Motors Club forum in which he said that his car has driven head-on into closed level crossings on two separate occasions. The post was picked up by several outlets, and users on platforms like X, where it shocked the users.

He claimed his vehicle was in Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode at the time and didn't slow down despite the train crossing the road - but did not specify the make or model of the car.

"I have owned my Tesla for less than a year, and within the last six months, it has twice attempted to drive directly into a passing train while in FSD mode. The most recent incident occurred on May 8, 2024, and I have dash cam footage from that event," Mr Doty said.

The video shared by Mr Doty shows him intervening while the FSD was on and suddenly turning the car right through the railway crossing sign and coming to a stop mere feet away from the train.

"I am trying to obtain the telemetry data from these incidents. Additionally, I am looking for similar cases or incidents. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to find a lawyer willing to take my case due to the lack of significant injuries-only backaches and a deep bruise on my right elbow, which didn't require medical attention," he said on the forum.

This is not the first time that Tesla owners have flagged issues with the company's vehicles. As of April 2024, Tesla models Y, X, S and 3 Autopilot systems were involved in a total of 17 fatalities and 736 crashes since 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Last month, a report in Engadget said that Tesla halted the deliveries of its Cybertruck over a problem with the accelerator. Several users had flagged several issues with the $100,000 vehicle, such as lack of visibility, off-roading difficulties, problems with the CCS adapter, lower range than expected and discolouration of the stainless steel body panels.

Tesla started delivering the new Cybertruck to buyers in November 2023.