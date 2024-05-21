Home Remedies To Reduce Body's Temperature During Hot Summer Months

Drinking water helps regulate body temperature by enabling sweating, which cools the body

Reducing body temperature in summer is crucial to prevent heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be life-threatening. Staying cool ensures better hydration, improved sleep quality, and overall well-being. Home remedies can effectively lower body temperature. These natural approaches not only help maintain optimal body temperature but also provide additional health benefits, such as replenishing electrolytes, aiding digestion, and reducing stress, making them essential for summer health. Read on as we share a list of home remedies you can try to keep your body cool.

Home remedies to help cool down during hot summer months:

1. Hydrate with water

Drinking water helps regulate body temperature by enabling sweating, which cools the body as it evaporates. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of cool water throughout the day. Carry a water bottle with you and sip regularly, even if you're not thirsty.

2. Consume coconut water

Coconut water replenishes electrolytes and provides hydration, which helps lower body temperature. Drink one to two glasses of fresh coconut water daily.

3. Eat water-rich fruits and vegetables

Fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and strawberries have a high water content that helps cool the body. Include these fruits and vegetables in your diet as snacks or add them to salads.

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint has a cooling effect due to its menthol content, which can help reduce body heat. Brew a cup of peppermint tea, let it cool, and drink it cold. You can also use peppermint essential oil in a diffuser for a cooling effect.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has cooling and hydrating properties that help lower body temperature when applied topically. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to the skin. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing off with cool water.

6. Cold foot bath

Soaking your feet in cold water helps lower your body temperature quickly by cooling down the blood flowing through your feet. Fill a basin with cold water and soak your feet for 15-20 minutes.

7. Wear lightweight and loose clothing

Loose clothing allows better air circulation and helps sweat evaporate more efficiently, cooling the body. Choose light-coloured, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen.

8. Use a wet cloth or ice pack

Placing a wet cloth or ice pack on pulse points (wrists, neck, and temples) helps cool the blood flowing through these areas. Use a damp, cool cloth or an ice pack wrapped in a towel and apply it for 10-15 minutes.

9. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds help in reducing internal body heat when consumed. Soak a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in water overnight and drink the water in the morning.

10. Buttermilk

Buttermilk cools the body from within and is rich in probiotics that aid in digestion. Drink a glass of buttermilk daily. You can add a pinch of salt or cumin powder for taste.

Staying cool during hot weather not only prevents heat-related illnesses but also improves sleep quality, maintains electrolyte balance, and supports overall cardiovascular health. Regularly using these remedies can help you stay hydrated, energised, and healthy throughout the summer months.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.