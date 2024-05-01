Empty Local Train Derails In Mumbai, None Hurt; Second Incident In 3 Days

Passengers claimed trains were running very late and crowded

An empty Harbour Line local train derailed near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on Wednesday afternoon, the second such incident at the same spot in three days, resulting in delayed services on the CSMT-Panvel section which inconvenienced passengers.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred just outside CSMT around 4.10 pm when a trial for operating the rake was being conducted at a crossover point, said Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila.

The two wheels of the motorman's coach derailed when the train was about to enter the CSMT on platform number 2, another official told PTI.

Notably, a Harbour Line local train was derailed at the same spot on Monday. No one was injured but the incident had affected the traffic for hours.

A Central Railway spokesperson said the derailed coach was re-railed after two hours at 6.25 pm with the help of a Road Accident Relief Train (Road ART) brought from Kurla.

The services from platforms one and two of the Harbour line were restored at 7.41 pm after the tracks were declared safe, he said.

According to Central Railway, they operated local train services from platform number 3 of CSMT to clear the rush.

However, passengers claimed trains were running very late and crowded. Platforms on the Harbour Line section were also crowded.

"After waiting for about 30 minutes, I managed to board a local train for Panvel at CSMT," an ambulance driver said.

Meanwhile, Nila said the rake derailed when a trial was being conducted at the turnout immediately outside the CSMT station.

The rake was brought from the Sanpada car shed to CSMT when the incident occurred on the crossover point- a changing point, he added.

"The layout near CSMT is a special layout having '1 in 7.5' turnout (part of crossover point). This is a special layout requiring additional maintenance. It is a regular practice to conduct a trial run after completion of correcting the defects," Nila said.

He said the trial was conducted on the turnout at the speed of 15 kmph.

Before the trial, a two-hour block was conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm after completing some maintenance work on Tuesday night and earlier in the day, according to Nila.

As it was a public holiday due to Maharashtra Day, the block was taken at the spot as the Central Railway had adequate room to operate local trains from platform number 3 at CSMT, he said.

A total of 14 services were cancelled till the evening.

